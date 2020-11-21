Texas County recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Saturday afternoon.

The positivity rate — the percentage of new cases diagnosed in the last seven days — stood at 22.5 percent. 

In Missouri, there were 2,851 persons hospitalized. 

