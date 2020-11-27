COVID-19 UPDATE

There were 16 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Texas County since Tuesday, the Texas County Health Department said Wednesday. An additional person died. 

Updated Friday, Nov. 25: Texas County's positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases over the last seven days — stood at 24.8 percent on Thanksgiving Day. Missouri's number was 19.8 percent. 

There have been 49 new county cases in the last seven days. 

Texas County recorded 16 additional COVID-19 cases since Tuesday and marked its 10th death, the Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday.

The number of positive cases at home stood at 33. Another four are hospitalized.

The latest fatality was someone who was in the 50-60 age group.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last week — stood at 26.7 percentage. The state’s number was 20 percent on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 976 have been diagnosed in the county. Of those, 929 are off isolation.

On Tuesday, Texas County Memorial Hospital reported it was close to completing a wing dedicated to COVID-19 cases.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said it would hold a testing event Monday at the Lybyer Enhanced Technology Center on the MSU-West Plains campus. It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is now open.

