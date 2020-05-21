A woman faces a trio of felony charges following a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident Wednesday at Hartshorn.
Katie L. Parks, 21, of 5762 Dewitt Drive in Hartshorn, is charged with third-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony (all class E felonies).
In a probable cause statement, a deputy reported being dispatched to Parks’ residence regarding a domestic incident in progress, and that another deputy also responded. On their way there, the officers were told by 911 that a woman at the scene said Parks had thrown a cinder block through a windshield, destroyed items in the residence, hit a person who was there and obtained a gun from inside the house (although it was reportedly not loaded).
The deputy reported that after arriving, he went inside the home and saw Parks in a bedroom down a hallway. She reportedly became belligerent and uncooperative, and screamed at the officer to shoot her.
Parks was ultimately apprehended and handcuffed, according to the deputy’s report, but continued to yell and disobey commands.
A man at the scene told officers Parks had been drinking and became angry, and started tearing up the house before going outside and damaging his car. He stated she also hit him, and attempted to strike him with a rifle.
The deputy reported that an infant child was inside the home, but was taken by a woman to a neighbor’s house for safety.
Parks was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.
On the way there, she reportedly was outfitted with a mask to prevent her from spitting on officers.
