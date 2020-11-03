Texas County residents go to the polls today in an election that features a presidential race as the centerpiece with two county races and several statewide offices on the ballot.
Locally, voter registration rolls have expanded. Figures from the secretary of state’s office show 15,781 were registered in Texas County in August 2020. That increased to 16,293 on Oct. 21.
Absentee balloting was brisk in the county clerk’s office that is on the third floor of the Texas County Administration Center on Grand Avenue in Houston. The absentee count will exceed the number voted four years ago.
Locally, two races will decide members to the Texas County Commission. Incumbent John Casey, a Houston Republican, is challenged by Brenda Jarrett, a Cabool Democrat, for a four-year term for the District 1 seat. Democrat John Mitchell of Licking is challenging incumbent Doyle Heiney, a Summersville Republican, for District 2 associate commissioner.
Running unopposed as incumbents are Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Assessor Debbie James, Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell, Coroner Marie Lasater and Surveyor Chuck Manier. All are four-year terms.
Tina Garrett captured the Republican nomination in August for public administrator and has no opposition for the four-year term.
Leading the Republican ticket is Donald Trump for president. He is challenged by Joe Biden, the former Democratic vice president. Republican Mike Parson, who assumed the governorship after the resignation of Eric Greitens, is opposed by State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat. Also on the statewide ballot are the offices of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer and attorney general.
Texas Countians also will decide their next representative to Congress. Rep. Jason Smith is opposed by Kathy Ellis of Festus, who is licensed clinical social worker. A new state senator will be elected after Mike Cunningham of Rogersville could not seek re-election because of term limits. Republican Rep. Karla Eslinger, an Ozark County resident, is opposed by Democrat Tammy Harty, a retired educator from Ripley County, for the four-year term. Bennie Cook of Houston is unchallenged for state representative. He won the Republican nomination in August after Robert Ross also faced term limitations.
Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot. Amendment No. 1 would put eight-year term limitations for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general. Amendment No. 3 would roll back a voter approved initiative that primarily focused on how legislative districts are drawn. Judicial candidates also will be decided.
