Texas County’s unemployment rate increase two-tenths of a percentage point in July from the previous month.

The figure was 6.7 percent, said the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The year started out at 5.5 percent.

Here are other counties and their jobless rates for July: Phelps (5.4), Dent (5.1), Shannon (8.5), Howell (7.7), Douglas (6.2), Wright (7.4), Laclede (9.9) and Pulaski (6.7)

 

