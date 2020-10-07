UNEMPLOYMENT

Texas County's jobless rate was 7 percent in August 2020.

Texas County’s unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point in August from the previous month.

The figure was 7 percent, said the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The year started out at 5.5 percent.

Here are other area counties and their jobless rates for August: Phelps (5.5), Dent (5.5), Shannon (8.4), Howell (7.7), Douglas (6.0), Wright (7.2), Laclede (7.8) and Pulaski (6.3)

 

 

