Texas County’s unemployment rate jumped in December, the Missouri Department of Economic Development reported.

The jobless rate was 6.8 percent, up 2.3 percent from November.

Area counties and their unemployment rates: Dent (6.0), Phelps (5.1), Shannon (7.8), Howell (7.0), Douglas (6.4), Wright (6.1), Laclede (6.1) and Pulaski (6.0)

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments