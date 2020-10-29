Texas County’s unemployment dropped in September, following a trend recorded statewide as the number of COVID-19 cases decreased before accelerating again in October.

The county’s figure was 3.8 percent — down from 7 percent in August, reported the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Here are other area counties and their jobless rates for September: Phelps (3.3), Dent (3.3), Shannon (4.4), Howell (4.5), Douglas (3.7), Wright (4.1), Laclede (4.7) and Pulaski (3.7).

The rate in Missouri was 4.9 percent.

 

