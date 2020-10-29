...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 PM...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS, CHEROKEE AND CRAWFORD. IN MISSOURI,
BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DENT, DOUGLAS, GREENE, HOWELL, JASPER, LAWRENCE,
MCDONALD, NEWTON, OREGON, OZARK, SHANNON, STONE, TANEY, TEXAS,
WEBSTER AND WRIGHT.
* THROUGH THIS EVENING
* HEAVY SHOWERS WILL OCCUR TODAY WITH ANOTHER INCH OF RAIN POSSIBLE
WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. THIS IS ON TOP OF SEVERAL INCHES THAT
HAS OCCURRED OVER THE REGION OVER THE PAST TWO TO THREE DAYS.
* RUNOFF FROM RECENT HEAVY RAIN COUPLED WITH ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND
THUNDERSTORMS TODAY WILL CAUSE THE FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS AND
LOW WATER CROSSINGS TODAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT
FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING
SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
