Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 PM... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS, CHEROKEE AND CRAWFORD. IN MISSOURI, BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DENT, DOUGLAS, GREENE, HOWELL, JASPER, LAWRENCE, MCDONALD, NEWTON, OREGON, OZARK, SHANNON, STONE, TANEY, TEXAS, WEBSTER AND WRIGHT. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * HEAVY SHOWERS WILL OCCUR TODAY WITH ANOTHER INCH OF RAIN POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. THIS IS ON TOP OF SEVERAL INCHES THAT HAS OCCURRED OVER THE REGION OVER THE PAST TWO TO THREE DAYS. * RUNOFF FROM RECENT HEAVY RAIN COUPLED WITH ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY WILL CAUSE THE FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS TODAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&