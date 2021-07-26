The Texas County Township Advisory Board is set to meet this evening (July 26) at 7 p.m. at the county justice center.
There are several items on the agenda: Great Rivers Engineering will speak on the size of culverts to provide water flow to prevent road washouts; Bennie Cook, state representative; Laura Crowley, county clerk, on how money is distributed, tax levies and how much can be raised without a public vote; and county commissioners on the possibility of bulk purchases of poly culverts to save township funds.
Officers are Jeff Malam, chairman; Jeremy Minter, vice chairman; and Mary Ellen Higashi, secretary.
