Three Texas County educators received grants from Sonic Drive-In to help with classroom needs.

Sonic  — through its Limeades for Learning program — distributed through a match program about $1 million to public school teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 5.

They are:

•Racheal Pursifull's project at Raymondville School received $355 for Kindergarten Gets More Space!

•Kaitlyn Cook at Plato Elementary was recognized for "Expanding Our Social-Emotional Learning With Amazon Echo Products!"

•Anita Hurley at Plato Junior and Senior High School received funds for  "Cooking and Sewing in FACS!"

The Plato teachers received a total of $498.

