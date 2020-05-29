Three Texas County educators received grants from Sonic Drive-In to help with classroom needs.
Sonic — through its Limeades for Learning program — distributed through a match program about $1 million to public school teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 5.
They are:
•Racheal Pursifull's project at Raymondville School received $355 for Kindergarten Gets More Space!
•Kaitlyn Cook at Plato Elementary was recognized for "Expanding Our Social-Emotional Learning With Amazon Echo Products!"
•Anita Hurley at Plato Junior and Senior High School received funds for "Cooking and Sewing in FACS!"
The Plato teachers received a total of $498.
Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in need of support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.