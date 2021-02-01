Texas County recorded 19 COVID-19 cases since Friday, the Texas County Health Department reported Monday.
There are 23 positive cases in isolation at home and one person hospitalized.
The county’s positivity continues to show progress. It stood at 7.5 percent on Monday. Missouri’s rate was 9.3 percent. That’s the percentage of positive cases in the last week.
Medical experts say residents should continue to social distance, wear a mask and wash hands frequently.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.