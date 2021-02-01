COVID-19 UPDATE

Texas County recorded 19 COVID-19 cases since Friday, the Texas County Health Department reported Monday.

There are 23 positive cases in isolation at home and one person hospitalized.

The county’s positivity continues to show progress. It stood at 7.5 percent on Monday. Missouri’s rate was 9.3 percent. That’s the percentage of positive cases in the last week.

Medical experts say residents should continue to social distance, wear a mask and wash hands frequently.

