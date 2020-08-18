Texas County school districts reopen their classrooms next week amid hopes for the new year and caution amid uncertainties of a national pandemic.
After weeks of planning that include meetings and development of detailed documents to keep students and staff safe, superintendents will start opening the doors.
Houston, Summersville, Success and Plato begin on Monday. Cabool and Licking follow on Tuesday. Raymondville students return Wednesday. (Detailed information appeared in last week’s Herald)
Some school districts had abbreviated summer sessions. All students haven’t been together since spring when Missouri closed down as the pandemic began. Eventually, Gov. Mike Parson determined that students wouldn’t return for the rest of the 2019-’20 school year.
The relaunch will be like no other in modern Texas County history. At Houston, Dr. Allen Moss said the district’s aim is to provide as much as a normal education experience and take the necessary steps to protect employees and 1,000 students. With a flexible plan in place, Houston’s administrators freely admit that changes will likely be required as the school year moves along.
The arrival of COVID-19 came late to Texas County. By Monday, the number of cumulative cases stood at 68. Most of those have surfaced in the last 45 days. One person died last week, and two are hospitalized. The numbers still remain low in the county compared to others in south-central Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the counts range from 275 in Pulaski County to 23 in Dent County, where a recent acceleration has placed it in the state’s top 10 county list for increases in the last week.
School boards and administrators are dealing with much uncertainty. To start the first day, it’s not known how many pupils will arrive on campus by assigned seats on a bus or private vehicle. At Houston, different traffic patterns will be in place at the beginning and end of the school day. One-way traffic will flow west on Ozark Avenue and south on Bryant Street in front of school buildings. Once in classrooms, students will find quarters cleaned between sessions, limited numbers in the hallways and water bottles, not fountains, will be the norm. Some programs will no longer exist — TCMH will not host the Youth Ambassador program on its campus this year.
Some parents are expected to select a virtual schooling. About 4-5 percent had signed up earlier.
For students in the classroom, a local education support group — Bright Futures — is collecting school supplies that can be dropped off at businesses around the community. Monetary donations can be mailed to: Bright Futures, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.