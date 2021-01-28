SNOW STORM

A City of Houston truck plows snow off of Grand Avenue on Wednesday morning.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Texas County school districts will be closed Thursday following the first significant snowfall of winter early Wednesday.

Cabool, Houston, Licking, Plato, Raymondville, Success and Summersville have called off classes. 

For Houston students, this week was supposed to be the return of five-day education since the pandemic began. 

There were no reported injury-related accidents in the county on Wednesday.

