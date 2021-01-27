Texas County school districts will be closed Thursday following the first significant snowfall of winter early Wednesday.
Cabool, Houston, Licking, Plato, Raymondville, Success and Summersville have called off classes.
For Houston students, this week was supposed to be the return of five-day education since the pandemic began.
There were no reported injury-related accidents in the county on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.