Two Texas County school districts will receive nearly $2 million to construct tornado safe rooms, Gov. Mike Parson said late Tuesday.
The money to Cabool and Summersville is among $9 million in grant funding going to six Missouri school districts. The federal grants will pay 90 percent of the cost, the State Emergency Management Agency said.
Parson said the projects in the county include:
•The Summersville School District would build a stand-alone safe room on its elementary school campus capable of protecting 411 students, staff and residents. It will also serve as a multi-purpose space. The federal share is $1.08 million.
•The Cabool School District would build a safe room attached to the middle school building capable of protecting 602 students, staff and residents. It will also serve as music and band classroom space. The federal share is $877,000.
“Our children are our most precious resource, and we must work to help ensure their safety against every type of risk, including severe weather while they’re in school,” Parson said. “Missourians know all too well the destruction tornadoes can bring to schools and communities. I applaud our districts for being proactive and taking advantage of these grants to improve facilities and expand educational opportunities.”
The competitive grants were accepted by the school districts last week and require a local contribution of 10 percent of the cost of the safe rooms. The FEMA grant program provides 75 percent funding for approved safe room projects, which rises to 90 percent for communities meeting small size and low-income level requirements.
Community safe rooms are specially designed and engineered structures, built to withstand 250 mile per hour winds, often utilizing 14-inch precast concrete and steel-reinforced doors. Walls and roof sections are capable of withstanding impacts from windborne debris.
Missouri has 223 completed safe rooms across the state, 190 of which are in schools, utilizing FEMA hazard mitigation grant funds. In all, the completed projects and those being designed and constructed in the state would be capable of protecting more than 232,000 Missourians. In Texas County, there are five: The Cabool School District, Pine and First streets in Houston, Plato School District, Texas County Memorial Hospital and Licking School District.
