SALES TAX REPORT

Monthly sales tax collections were up significantly in Texas County, according to the latest report.

Sales taxes collected by merchants in Texas County rocketed during the latest monthly distribution, the Missouri Department of Revenue reported.

Revenue from three half-cent sales tax each generated about $98,050. That’s up about $28,955 each from the same period in 2019. For the first seven months of the year, $678,630 has been collected on each — which is up more than $53,310 on each, or about 8.5 percent on each.

The county also receives sales taxes on out-of-state internet orders. That totaled $45,533 for the month. For the first seven months of the year, $259,521 has been received.

