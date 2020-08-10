Sales taxes collected by merchants in Texas County rocketed during the latest monthly distribution, the Missouri Department of Revenue reported.
Revenue from three half-cent sales tax each generated about $98,050. That’s up about $28,955 each from the same period in 2019. For the first seven months of the year, $678,630 has been collected on each — which is up more than $53,310 on each, or about 8.5 percent on each.
The county also receives sales taxes on out-of-state internet orders. That totaled $45,533 for the month. For the first seven months of the year, $259,521 has been received.
