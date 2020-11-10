Revenue from Texas County’s sales tax was up during the latest distribution period, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Merchants collect three half-cent sales taxes for debt repayment on the county justice center, general operations and upkeep. Each totaled $89,361, which was up about 9.9 percent from the same monthly period a year ago.
For the year, more than $978,000 has been collected on each of three. That’s up about 6.8 percent on each for the first 10 months of the year.
Sales tax on out-of-state orders totaled $37,800. For the year, $366,507 has been collected.
