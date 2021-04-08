Sales tax revenue in the first quarter of 2021 is up 13.3 percent in Texas County from the same period a year ago, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.
About $295,500 has been collected on each of three half-cent sales taxes collected by merchants.
In the latest monthly distribution, about $84,712 was collected of each of the sales tax.
Funds from a “use tax” from out-of-state purchases totaled about $40,755 for the month.
