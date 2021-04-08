SALES TAX REPORT (copy)

Collections from county sales taxes are up this year compared to 2020, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Sales tax revenue in the first quarter of 2021 is up 13.3 percent in Texas County from the same period a year ago, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

About $295,500 has been collected on each of three half-cent sales taxes collected by merchants.

In the latest monthly distribution, about $84,712 was collected of each of the sales tax.

Funds from a “use tax” from out-of-state purchases totaled about $40,755 for the month.

