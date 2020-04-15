COUNTY SALES TAX REPORT

Sales tax revenue decreased in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2019, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Sales tax revenue from three half-cent sales taxes collected in Texas County dropped about 16 percent from the same quarterly period in 2019, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Merchants collect three half-cent sales taxes that are used for general revenue, debt repayment on the Texas County Justice Center and operational expenses.

In the first three months of the year, each totaled about $260,790, which is a drop of about $29,740 on each from the prior year.

The county also collects a tax on some out-of-state internet purchases. That generated about $81,497 for the quarterly period. That was down $5,432 from the same three months in 2019.

The figures represent sales period to a worldwide pandemic.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments