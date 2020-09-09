Three half-cent county sales taxes were down about 9.8 percent each during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.
The total for each half-cent sales tax was about $116,044. That’s down about $12,600 for the month on each of the three that are used for debt repayment on the justice center, capital improvements and general operations.
For the year, collections on each tax are up about 5 percent — or nearly $41,000. The total on each is about $795,000 for the first eight months of the year.
Sales tax collected on out-of-state orders totaled $32,976 for the month. For the year, $292,498 has been generated.
