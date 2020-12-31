Texas County’s unemployment increased to 4.3 percent in November, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

That’s up six-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month. The county started the year with a jobless rate of 5.5 percent.

According to the state, the county’s labor force numbers 8,862. Of those, 8,480 are employed.

Area counties and their unemployment rates: Dent (3.7), Shannon (4.8), Howell (4.7), Douglas (4.1), Wright (4.0), Laclede (4.1), Phelps (3.5) and Pulaski (3.9)

