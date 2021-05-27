Texas County’s unemployment rate showed improvement in April, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The figure dropped from 4.6 percent to 3.9 percent in April.

A year ago the figure was 9 percent.

Area counties and their jobless rates were: Phelps, 3.2; Dent, 3.6; Shannon, 5.2; Howell, 4.3; Douglas, 3.6; Wright, 3.6; Laclede, 4.0; and Pulaski, 3.8.

 

 

