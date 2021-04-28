Texas County’s unemployment rate dropped seventh-tenths of a percentage point in March from the previous month, reports the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

The figure was 4.7 percent. A year ago it stood at 6 percent.

Area counties and their jobless rates were: Phelps, 3.7; Dent, 4.1; Shannon, 6.6; Howell, 5.0; Douglas, 4.7; Wright, 4.1; Laclede, 4.7; and Pulaski, 4.5.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments