UNEMPLOYMENT

Texas County's jobless rate was 6.7 percent in May 2020.

Newly released figures show that while Texas County’s unemployment in May decreased six-tenths of a percentage point from April. The figure was 6.7 percent.

The jobless rate in the county was 7.3 percent in April, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The county started the year at 5.5 percent.

In this region, the highest rate in May was Douglas County at 13.1 percent. The lowest was Dent County at 5.9 percent.

Other counties in southern Missouri: Howell, 8.7; Laclede, 12.1; Wright, 9; Pulaski, 10.1; Phelps, 6.1; and Shannon, 9.7.  

