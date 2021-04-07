Texas County’s unemployment rate was nearly unchanged in February, reports the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

The figure was 5.4 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month. A year ago, it was 5.1 percent.

Area counties and their jobless rates were: Pulaski County, 4.9; Lebanon, 5.2; Phelps, 4.4; Howell, 5.5; Dent, 4.6; Douglas, 5.2; Shannon, 7.1; and Wright, 5.2.

 

