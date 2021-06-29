Texas County’s unemployment rate increased in May, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The figure increased from 3.9 percent to 4.4 percent in May.
A year ago the figure was 9.7 percent.
Area counties and their jobless rates were: Phelps, 3.8; Dent, 4.3; Shannon, 3.8; Howell, 4.9; Douglas, 4.4; Wright, 4.2; Laclede, 4.2; and Pulaski, 4.7.
