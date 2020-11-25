Texas County’s unemployment rate in October was nearly unchanged from the previous month, reported the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The figure was 3.8 percent, which was down one-tenth of a percentage point from September.

Here are other area counties and their jobless rates: Wright (3.9), Laclede (4.0), Phelps (3.1), Dent (3.3), Shannon (4.2), Howell (4.4) and Douglas (3.8).

