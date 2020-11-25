Texas County’s unemployment rate in October was nearly unchanged from the previous month, reported the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The figure was 3.8 percent, which was down one-tenth of a percentage point from September.
Here are other area counties and their jobless rates: Wright (3.9), Laclede (4.0), Phelps (3.1), Dent (3.3), Shannon (4.2), Howell (4.4) and Douglas (3.8).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.