Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI... SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI... SOUTHWESTERN DENT COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... HOWELL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... WESTERN OREGON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... WESTERN SHANNON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... TEXAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... DOUGLAS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... SOUTHEASTERN LACLEDE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... OZARK COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... NORTHEASTERN TANEY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... EASTERN WEBSTER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... WRIGHT COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL 815 AM CST SATURDAY. * AT 1021 PM CST, THE PUBLIC REPORTED HEAVY RAIN IN THE ADVISORY AREA. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SOUTHWESTERN FORT LEONARD WOOD, WEST PLAINS, MOUNTAIN GROVE, AVA, MOUNTAIN VIEW, THAYER, WILLOW SPRINGS, HOUSTON, LICKING, CABOOL, SEYMOUR, MANSFIELD, GAINESVILLE, NORWOOD, HARTVILLE, SUMMERSVILLE, NIANGUA, RAYMONDVILLE, DIGGINS AND BAKERSFIELD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&