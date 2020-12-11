Texas County’s positivity rate was the third highest in Missouri on Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said.
The figure — which measures the percentage of positive cases in the last week — stood at 36.9 percent. Only the tiny counties of Worth and Shelby had higher rates in Missouri.
In the seven-day period ending Dec. 8, there were 65 new cases reported in Texas County, the state health department reported.
The Texas County Health Department said 25 new positive cases were confirmed Thursday and Friday. Seven are hospitalized and 54 positive cases are isolated at home. Since the pandemic began 12 have died and another 1,096 are off isolation. The total cumulative cases stood at 1,169 on Friday.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday reported 2,795 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide, up from 2,641 the day before.
The state's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have only surpassed 2,800 on five occasions. Missouri hospitalization data lags three days, and not every hospital reports every day.
The state also reported 3,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 3,858 the day before.
Though infection rates have flattened or even declined slightly in recent weeks, the state is still adding new cases faster than it ever did during the spring or summer. And health experts fear that the state may see a spike as a result of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings.
They advise: Wear mask, wash hands frequently and social distance.
