ABSENTEE BALLOTING

The Texas County clerk's office will be open this morning (Oct. 31) to accommodate those who want to vote by absentee.

The office is on the top floor of the Texas County Administration Building on Grand Avenue in Houston. The hours are 8 a.m. until noon.

On Friday afternoon, the office was busy with lines at times.

