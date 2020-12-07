A Texas County woman is one of four people selected for the Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.
Darci Malam, Bucyrus, economic development specialist/revolving loan fund manager for the South Central Ozark Council of Governments, was selected for the extensive, nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private and nonprofit sector leaders from the Delta Regional Authority’s eight-state region. Thirty persons from eight states comprise the class.
The leadership program empowers fellows with the tools, experiences and networks needed to address local and regional challenges. Sessions led by local, regional and national experts cover policy areas such as infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce development, public health and other fields necessary to facilitate economic growth in the Delta. As a result, fellows graduate with improved decision-making skills, policy development know-how, strengthened leadership capacity and a mutual understanding of regional, state, and local cultures and issues, officials said.
“To enact change, you need strong leaders with bold yet thoughtful ideas to move the needle in the right direction,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell. “The four fellows selected for the 2021 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy are already leaders within their communities. With the knowledge and skill sets gained through DLI, they will evolve to become the change agents needed to address the most pressing issues facing the Delta.”
Others selected in Missouri are economic development officials from Salem, Sikeston and Van Buren.
