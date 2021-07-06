Two photographs taken by a Texas County resident were recognized in this year’s 2021 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, organized by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
More than 900 photographs were submitted by amateur photographers from across the state.
David Vaughn Jr. of Cabool took first place for “Good Fun” in the “Faces of the Farm” category and honorable mention for “Hard Day’s Work” in the same division.
All of the photos can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3qDX5PB.
