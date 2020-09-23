The Texas County Republicans will host a campaign grand opening event Saturday, Sept. 26, of the local headquarters at 505 Holder Drive in Houston (directly behind the State Farm office and next to Walmart).
A sponsored meal of hot dogs and hamburgers, a bag of chips and water will be served from noon to 2 p.m., and at 1 p.m. there will be introductions, speeches and a ribbon cutting.
The headquarters will be staffed by volunteer until Nov. 3. You can stop by and pick up local and statewide Republican candidates literature and signs.
More information about the Republican headquarters is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TexasCountyRepublicans.
