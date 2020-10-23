CORONAVIRUS

Texas County recorded another death related to the coronavirus. The total stands at six. There are eight hospitalized. 

 CDC

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 stands at six in Texas County, the Texas County Health Department reported Friday afternoon.

The latest fatality was someone in the age 70-80 range.

The number of confirmed positive cases increased by 26 since Wednesday, it said.

There are eight people hospitalized, which was up four from the last report. There are 35 in isolation at home.

Since the pandemic began, there have 580 cases; 531 are off isolation.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments