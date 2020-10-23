The number of deaths related to COVID-19 stands at six in Texas County, the Texas County Health Department reported Friday afternoon.
The latest fatality was someone in the age 70-80 range.
The number of confirmed positive cases increased by 26 since Wednesday, it said.
There are eight people hospitalized, which was up four from the last report. There are 35 in isolation at home.
Since the pandemic began, there have 580 cases; 531 are off isolation.
