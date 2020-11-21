Texas County falls into category two under a State of Missouri Public Health Warning issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“If we do not slow the spread of the virus, we risk having our health care systems overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients,” according to the three-page document that outlines the expectations for Missouri.
The county is in Category 2 of the action plan, which says Texas County is at “critical risk.”
Criteria include a seven-day positivity rate of 10-14 percent (using Centers for Disease Control method – Texas County at 22.5 percent) and a seven-day case rate per 100,000 of 100-349. (Texas County at 244.1)
These guidelines are outlined:
•Business occupancy – Occupancy limits reflective of social distancing.
•Social group size — 25 or less
•Masks — Advised in all offices and businesses with 10 plus people where social distancing is not possible.
Communities can move down in a risk category after two consecutive weeks of meeting the lower category’s criteria.
