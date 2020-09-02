Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department are donning new badges with a historical twist.
The custom-made badges commemorate the 175th anniversary of Texas County. They were provided to each road deputy and court deputy.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey paid about 75-percent of the badges’ cost, while officers picked up the remainder.
“They got me a really nice Christmas gift,” Lindsey said, “and I wanted to show my support for them and how I appreciate the hard job they’re doing. We wanted them to be personally owned so they can have something to pass along to their families for generations to come.
“I think everybody is happy with them.”
Lindsey said the deputies had a major hand in the badges’ design, which features the year Texas County was founded (1845), the State of Missouri symbol, the officer’s name and images of the American flag.
“I took the normal badges we wear and put that out there as an example,” Lindsey said, “and they took it even further.
Each officer also received a letter signed by Lindsey.
“It’s just something they can put in their mementos and have a keepsake from this anniversary,” Lindsey said. “It’s pretty amazing to think about Texas County being 175 years old, and how long sheriffs have been conducting law enforcement here.
“It’s quite a history.”
Lindsey said he and other officers would like to set up a display at the Justice Center of items related to the TCSD’s past.
“Some of us are history buffs, and we would love to find old memorabilia from the sheriff’s department,” he said. “If there are families of prior sheriffs who have badges or other items from a long time ago, we would love to display that stuff here. We’re not asking for them to donate anything to us, we would just like to display it with the name of who it belonged to.”
Lindsey can be reached by phone at 417-967-4165.
“I appreciate the good job these deputies have done,” he said. “When I have a good team, it makes my job easier and that’s the reason I wanted to show my appreciation.”
