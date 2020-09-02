After close to 40 years and thousands hours of work, Raymondville resident Michael Wray has finally reached the point where his football board game is available to the public.
Wray’s “You’re the Coach” offers players the chance to “coach” their own teams by choosing offensive and defensive plays and employing strategy unknown to their opponent. The outcome of each play is ultimately determined by the roll of dice.
“It combines a person’s knowledge and strategy with a bit of luck,” Wray said. “That really makes it so people with different levels of knowledge of football can play together.”
The game can be played by two or more people, and it’s even possible to play alone. Teams can enjoy playing with different members calling offensive and defensive plays.
“And good things or bad things can happen on every roll,” Wray said.
To make You’re the Coach even more realistic, variations can be added like weather conditions, injuries, fatigue and even coaches harping at officials or fans heckling from the stands.
“That gives people the option to add things as they become more advanced,” Wray said. “It just adds to the fun.”
The origin of You’re the Coach can be traced back to 1982 when Wray wrote a short story for an assignment as a 15-year-old eighth-grader. He estimates he has spent more than 34,000 hours working on the project.
Wray, 52, is a native of Virginia has been a truck driver for about 17 years. He calls his business You’re the Coach Transport LLC and plans to outfit his rig with You’re the Coach graphics.
Wray credits numerous people with helping him during the long journey to his game’s completion, including Sandy Farrar at Scott’s Printing in Rolla, his parents Michael and Sybil Wray, his fiancee Chrissy White and her mother Barb Heflin, Donald Peter (a former Navy shipmate of Madisonville, La.), graphic artist Robert Gillis (of Joplin), coach Andy Bryson (of Slidell, La.) and his administrative manager Robert Humburg (a former high school football coach in Ohio who also coach semi-pro ball in Europe and played for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in the mid-1980s).
“And God is behind all of this,” Wray said. “Without God, none of this would be possible.”
Wray figures more than 1,500 people have already played his game, including about 130 football coaches and several people influential in the football realm.
At a price of $29.95, You’re the Coach is available locally at Cody’s One Stop in Raymondville and at the Houston Herald office on Grand Avenue. It can also be purchased on eBay (with an additional shipping charge).
Wray has approached multiple retail businesses about carrying the game, including Walmart.
More information about You’re the Coach is available online at www.yourethecoach.com or on Facebook.
