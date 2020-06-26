A county man is jailed on $350,000 bond after a pursuit Monday in northwest Texas County.
Tyler J. Brock, 32, who is reportedly a homeless person out of Plato, is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing (a class E felony) and driving while revoked (a misdemeanor).
According to a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s report, two deputies were in the Evening Shade area trying to locate Brock for an outstanding warrant, when one of the officers found him at a Verbena Drive residence. Brock fled at that time, and the two officers were unable to find him, according to a report.
The deputies reportedly traveled to Highway AW and Evening Shade Road and observed a black Chevrolet pickup with Brock at the wheel. The truck sped away and a high-speed pursuit on several area roadways resulted, according to a report.
The officers even saw the truck drive through a wooded areas before Brock stopped on a Forest Service road and a foot pursuit ensued. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted.
One of the deputies reportedly gave Brock several loud commands to stop and get on the ground, but he continued fleeing and left with a long gun.
Brock turned himself in on the warrant on June 23. During questioning by deputies, Brock reportedly denied any involvement in the pursuit, and stated his wife’s boyfriend was behind the wheel, according to a report.
