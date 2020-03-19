A Plato man is charged with felonies of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree property damage, along with misdemeanor animal abuse.
Alan L. Johnson, 27, of 14151 Long Hollow Road at Plato, is sought.
According to a deputy’s report, two officers were dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. Feb. 21 to a location on Slabtown Road regarding a report of shots fired into a camper. After investigating, the officers determined that Johnson had fired multiple times at a camper in which a man and his dog were sleeping.
During questioning, Johnson reportedly at first denied any knowledge of the incident, but later said he had fired the shots, but didn’t know the camper was there when he began firing and didn’t realize anyone was in it.
The report indicated a bullet hit one of the dog’s legs, but didn’t cause serious injury. Another bullet reportedly went through the wall of the camper about 12 inches under the bunk-style bed the man was sleeping in.
Johnson, who was charged March 17, is not in custody. He is ordered to be held without bond.
