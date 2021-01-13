KENNETH J. MANION

KENNETH J. MANION

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

A Plato man faces a felony assault charge for allegedly knocking out another man while both were incarcerated in the Texas County Jail.

Kenneth J. Manion, 42, of 9501 Peace Chapel Road at Plato, is charged with first-degree assault – serious injury or special victim (a class A felony).

According to a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s report, the officer responded on Jan. 2 to a report of a fight between Manion and another man.

The officer reported viewing video of the incident and Manion was seen standing near a door next to a voice box. Another inmate approached Manion and a verbal argument began.

The deputy reportedly observed Manion punching the other man, who lost consciousness and fell, causing his head to hit the concrete floor and split open.

The officer then observed Manion help the victim to his bunk. Jailers reported discovered the victim’s injury about an hour after it happened. He was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Manion was in jail due to a felony drug possession charge from early December. His bond on the new charge was set at $500,000.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments