Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog at times. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Freezing fog and drizzle may cause slick spots on roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing temperatures may create slippery conditions on bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&