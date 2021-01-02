COVID-19 UPDATE

Texas County's COVID-19 count increased 40 since Thursday, the Texas County Health Department said on Saturday evening. The death count increased by two to 21. 

There are 42 positive cases isolated at home. Another four are hospitalized. 

New Year's Day brought 23 new cases. 

The positivity rate in the county — the percentage of positive cases in a week — stands at 32.5 percent. The state figure is 19.2 percent.

