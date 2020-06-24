COVID-19 case

The Texas County Health Department reported a COVID-19 case on Wednesday, June 24. 

The Texas County Health Department said Wednesday afternoon a household contact of a previously reported case has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is following public health guidance and isolating at home.

It said there are no additional potential community exposure locations to report. It marks the fourth reported case in the county by the department. On Wednesday evening, Missouri's website was showing five cases in the county.

