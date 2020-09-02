Nine Texas County residents are in isolation and five more hospitalized, the Texas County Health Department said Wednesday afternoon.
Of the 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 96 recovered and two died.
The confirmed case total increased by seven since Monday.
