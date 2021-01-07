One person died and 47 more COVID-19 cases were identified in Texas County since Tuesday, the Texas County Health Department reported Thursday afternoon.
The latest fatality — the 22nd since the pandemic began — was someone 50-60 years of age.
There are 59 positive cases isolated at home and six more hospitalized.
COVID-19 cases continue to climb amid a positivity rate that is the second worst in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday. The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days — was at 42 percent in the county. Oregon County in southern Missouri has the worst rate.
The total cumulative cases in the county since the pandemic began stands at 1,452. Of those, 1,365 are off isolation.
