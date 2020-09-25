Texas County had 44 positive cases in isolation on Friday, the Texas County Health Department said.
The total cumulative cases stood at 308. That’s an increase of about 11 percent over the last week. Texas County dropped off the top 10 list Friday for greatest percentage of new cases in Missouri counties.
There are three hospitalized and two deaths.
The total recovery rate stands at 259.
In Missouri, there were 1,987 new cases on Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported. There were 42 deaths. The positive test rate stood at 11.8 percent. There were 1,068 hospitalized in the state, a number that lags 72 hours. That is a new record for Missouri.
The state said in the last 14 days, there have been 102 new cases in the county.
ELSEWHERE IN MISSOURI
In Springfield, hospitals are approaching capacity because of a surge in cases.
In nearby Joplin, a mask ordinance was allowed to expire last month as virus fatigue grew. Since then, the number of positive cases in Joplin and surrounding Jasper County has risen about 80 percent.
Joplin’s mayor now said he regrets imposing restrictions in March at the start of the outbreak where there were few cases in Missouri, and wishes he had waited until later.
“That speaks to the fatigue because you can’t lock down your community and say, ‘Here is the risk,' and there is really not much risk, and (then) try to do it again,” Mayor Ryan Stanley said. “People get very worn out of the process of trying to grind through that.”
The result is that residents have started to tune out local leaders’ warnings to wear masks and socially distance.
“I am getting sick and tired of telling people to wear their masks and I know they are sick and tired of me saying it,” said Jasper County Health Department Administrator Tony Moehr. “And it just seems like people have heard it so many times, I’m not sure if they really even hear it anymore when we say it.”
Missouri and neighboring Oklahoma are regularly recording 1,000 new cases a day, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a staunch opponent of mask rules, and his wife, Teresa, tested positive for the virus this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.