Texas County advanced to fifth place in the state in the early statewide youth season that concluded on Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The total was 273. The breakdown: antlered bucks, 161; button bucks, 24; and does, 88.

In Missouri, there were more than 15,500 whitetails killed.

Top counties after the first day were: Franklin (336), Howell (323), Osage (320) and Wayne (184).

