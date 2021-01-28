Members of the Texas County Commission meet Jan. 20-22 and finalized a budget for this year, according to recently released minutes.
The document outlines expected expenditures and revenue in the coming year. It has been under discussion for several weeks.
In other matters, members:
•Met with University of Missouri Extension’s Jay Chism, Brandi Richardson and Eric Meusch concerning potential changes in specialists for the county.
•Heard from Parke Stevens Jr., prosecuting attorney; Marci Mosley, circuit clerk; and Scott Lindsey, sheriff, regarding concerns about the municipal court system.
•Approved contracts with Ozark, Boone and Roubidoux townships that allow them to receive distribution of funds from the county for road and bridge needs.
•Heard from Jeff Malam and Scott Woolsey from Pierce Township concerning township minutes approving a CBDG grant.
