The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched July 31 regarding a report of theft at Life 360 Church on Highway 32 at Plato.
A 59-year-old man there told the officer a catalytic converter had been stolen from a van in the church parking lot, and an attempt had been made to steal another one. There are no suspects.
•Carlton J. Curtis, 45, of 224 Highway 32 at Licking, was arrested June 26 for having an active Texas County warrant for stealing.
A deputy made the arrest at Curtis’ residence while investigating a report of business fraud. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.
•A 36-year-old Cabool man reported on July 30 that a Del-Ton .223 caliber rifle valued at $810 had been stolen from a tent set up on his father’s Highway AD property.
The man told an investigating deputy he had returned to the tent at about 9 p.m. July 29 and observed that several tree limbs had fallen onto it and torn it. The man said he then found that his rifle case was unzipped and the gun was gone.
He stated that workers had been trimming trees away from power lines on his father’s property. Investigation continues.
•At about 11:59 p.m. July 24, a deputy responded to a report of a woman walking along Highway 137 and yelling for help near Willow Springs.
The officer made contact, but she wouldn’t say what the problem was. A computer check revealed the woman had active West Plains Police Department warrants. Kedra M. Hale, 26, of West Plains, was arrested and taken to jail. A 3-year-old boy who was with her was placed in the care of the Division of Family Services.
•A deputy responded July 25 to a report of a 55-gallon drum stolen from the front yard of a Highway 17 residence at Roby.
A man there told the officer he had seen a gray Ford truck driving away from his residence and he believed the suspects were in it.
•A 49-year-old woman reported on July 27 that prescription pills had been swiped from her residence at a Morton Road trailer park at Houston.
The woman named a suspect. The officer made contact with the man and he denied stealing the pills.
•Eric B. Branson, 37, of 1130 Dewey St. in Houston, was arrested July 28 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
An officer made the arrest inside a courtroom at the justice center after being advised Branson was there. Branson was jailed with a bond set at $150,000.
Texas County Jail admissions
July 27
Eric A. Burle – probation and parole warrant
Jeremy W. Baker – burglary, assault
Zachariah T. Sawyer – writ
Kylea J. Lane – assault
July 28
Jason Pittman – DOC sentence
Jamie Lane – assault
Eric Branson – assault
Victor Hall – DOC sentence
Stanley Smith – DOC sentence
James M. Ruark – DOC sentence
Justin B. Williams – DOC sentence
J.C. Morgan – 10-day commitment
July 29
Kevin Fields – State of New Mexico hold
Michael Doughty – possession of controlled substance
Jessica Matty – possession of controlled substance
Sandra Elliot – possession of controlled substance
Levi Bittle – possession of controlled substance
Dawn Smith – driving while expired
July 30
Jack A. Conklin – assault
Samuel J. Roges – stolen property
Kelisha Evans – possession of controlled substance
Leigh Ann McGaughey – possession of controlled substance
July 31
Alonza W. Shearer – Howell County hold
Justin E. Stiner – 3 Howell County warrants
Kenneth Gaston – DWI
Willie Day – DWI
Kode W. Potts – DWI
Aug. 1
Christopher Brown – possession of controlled substance, no license
Phylicia Tinker – Vienna warrants
David L. Taylor – DWI
Aug. 2
Ronald Fleming – tampering with motor vehicle
Sarah Robbins – stealing
Aug. 3
John Lauth – DWI
