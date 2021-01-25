The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on Jan. 19 to a report of a fight between two men at a Highway M residence at Cabool.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a 43-year-old man who said he and a 71-year-old man had been in a fight. The deputy determined the altercation had begun when the two men had been drinking and began talking about politics.

Neither man wanted to pursue charges, and the deputy advised them of the 12-hour rule.

•A 31-year-old Licking woman reported on Jan. 18 that her vehicle was missing.

The woman told an investigating deputy that she had allowed a man to use her 2003 Ford Taurus three days earlier, and he was supposed to return it on the same day but still hadn’t.

On Jan. 19, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department located the car at a house in Silex and it was towed for safe keeping. The woman told a deputy she had been contacted by a man who said he had the key and would return them to her.

She said she didn’t want to press charges and just wanted her car back.

•Billy R. Bailey, 42, of Wildwood Drive at Raymondville, was arrested Jan. 12 for having an active Wright County warrant (of unreported nature).

A deputy made the arrest after pulling over a Ford truck after observing it cross the center line multiple times. The driver, Bailey, told the deputy he was not used to driving the vehicle and named a man it belonged to.

A computer check revealed that Bailey’s driver’s license was suspended and he had a warrant. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later transferred to Wright County.

Texas County Jail admissions

Jan. 18

Ricardo I. Torres – failure to appear

Floyd L. Drumright – stealing firearm/explosive

Jan. 19

Ashley N. Cooney – possession of a controlled substance

Orion M. Lundin – Missouri Department of Corrections commitment

Tyler Rightnowar – careless and imprudent driving

Austin M. Sawyer – possession of a controlled substance

Jan. 20

Joshua L. Carr – possession of a controlled substance

Shawn L. Robinson – assault

Jan. 21

David C. Mackey – 48-hour commitment

Jan. 22

Cora J. Smith – possession of a controlled substance

Adam K. Garrett – stealing, burglary

James D. Strobbs – writ

Willie G. Day – bond surrender

David A. Early – stealing, possession of a controlled substance

Jan. 24

Steven R. Shriver – passing bad checks

Jan. 25

Eric B. Branson – DWI, driving while revoked

