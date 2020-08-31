The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Sharon D. Sellman, 63, of 16915 Highway N at Licking, was arrested Aug. 27 for having an active Texas County warrant for three counts of passing bad checks.
A deputy made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop on a gray Buick Rendezvous traveling with expired license plates. After the officer made contact with the driver, Sellman, a computer check revealed the warrants. She was taken to jail and her vehicle was left locked at the scene per her request.
•At about 3:34 a.m. Aug. 17, a deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Highway B residence at Raymondville.
The officer made contact with a 50-year-old man and 39-year-old woman there who were reportedly arguing over who was supposed to be living there. Neither person wished to pursue charges.
•A deputy responded at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 to a report of a woman possibly experiencing a drug overdose at a Carter Lane residence at Elk Creek.
The officer made contact with a 44-year-old man there who said when he returned to the residence he observed his 32-year-old girlfriend lying on the ground and vomiting. The man told the officer she had taken more than 20 hydrocodone pills.
The officer spoke to the woman and she said she had not taken that many pills, and only takes what is prescribed to her. She also told the officer there had been an argument during which the man had grabbed her phone away from her, walked into the woods and then returned 20 minutes later without the phone.
Neither person wished to pursue charges, and the officer advised them of the 12-hour rule. The man said he would stay with a friend for the night.
•A deputy was dispatched Aug. 26 regarding a report of a burglary at a U.S. 63 residence at Houston.
A 33-year-old man there told the officer he had come home and found the front door open and a window screen removed. The man said a Glock 9-millimeter pistol valued at $500 had been stolen from his bedroom, along with some cash.
The officer observed that the bedroom had been ransacked. The man said he didn’t know who might have done it. Investigation continues.
•A deputy responded at about 2:15 a.m. Aug. 20 to a report of a burning vehicle at a Business 60 location at Cabool.
A 57-year-old man there told the officer he was in bed at his house and heard his 2000 Dodge pickup start. He said he went outside and saw the truck down the road and noticed it had crashed into another truck and was on fire.
The man named a suspect. Investigation continues.
Texas County Jail admissions
Aug. 24
Christine L. Rightnowar – passing bad checks
Paul L. Guenther – DWI
Aug. 25
Tamara L. Whanger – driving infraction
Aug. 26
David M. Klotz – DWI, property damage, driving while revoked
Donald L. Elmore – sex offender
Marcus Chamberlain – non-support
Ginnipher M. Ming – possession of controlled substance
Aug. 27
Michael Saiz – statutory rape
Sharon Sellman – passing bad checks
Carlton J. Curtis – stolen property
Sunny D. Shelton – delivering controlled substance
Aug. 28
Dustin James – DWI
Aug. 29
Chelsea L. Richards – leaving scene of an accident
Nicholas Deutsch – DWI
Jason Bettis – DWI, possession of stolen firearm
Aug. 30
Brandon G. Gross – DWI, driving while revoked
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.