The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Chase A. Mira, 31, of 1571 County Road 2790, was arrested June 22 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony stealing charge.
Mira was arrested after turning himself in at the county justice center in Houston. He was jailed and held without bond.
•A deputy was dispatched June 16 regarding a report of a domestic altercation at a Bethany Drive residence at Cabool.
The officer made contact with a 56-year-old woman and 23-year-old man there. The woman said the man was trying to get into her 52-year-old brother’s residence, and the man said the brother had turned off the air conditioning that ran from his home to an adjacent camper trailer where the man lived.
The officer made contact with the brother and advised him he couldn’t leave the man without AC in his trailer.
The man also said the woman was backing him in and preventing him from leaving. The officer observed that the woman’s vehicle was clearly not blocking the man’s vehicle.
The problem was reportedly resolved without incident.
•A deputy responded June 17 regarding a report of a theft at a Highway B residence at Houston.
Contact was made with a 31-year-old woman there who said a 43-year-old man had stolen her car keys. The man told the officer he had moved the woman’s car and placed the keys on the driver’s seat. He said he wanted her to leave, so it wouldn’t make sense for him to take her keys.
•Scotty G. Carson, 49, of 14050 Cloverdale Road at Cabool, was arrested June 17 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of felony assault.
A deputy made the arrest inside a courtroom at the county justice center in Houston and took Carson to jail. His bond is set at $250,000.
•A 37-year-old Raymondville man reported on June 21 that a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $10,000 have been swiped from the driveway at his Smith Lane residence. There are no suspects.
•A deputy was dispatched at about 10 p.m. June 21 regarding a report of a burglary in progress at a Pointer Road residence at Cabool.
The officer made contact with a 39-year-old woman and 20-year-old man there, and the man told the officer he had seen two people with flashlights running from the house into adjacent woods. The man showed the officer where the pair apparently gained access into the house through a kitchen window. The officer also observed a window in a backyard shed that had been tampered with, likely in an attempt to get to a motorcycle parked inside.
The officer viewed video that showed a Chevrolet Trailblazer driving slowly near the house and an apparent flashlight beam in a nearby field.
Investigation is ongoing.
Texas County Jail admissions
June 21
Benjamin J. Foster – delivery of controlled substance
Joshua M. Parker – driving while revoked
John Paulson – delivery of controlled substance
June 22
Travis E. Dooley – tampering with motor vehicle
Debra E. Kurt – stealing
Chase A. Mira – stealing
Joey Hardwick – DWI, possession of controlled substance
Seth Clark – possession of controlled substance
June 23
Pamela D. Harris – arson
June 24
Shane H. Carson – no license
William D. Collins – possession of controlled substance
Amy Jackson – driving while revoked
June 25
Jeffrey A. Sodders – resisting arrest
Amy Cash – stealing
Timothy Colbert – DWI, possession of controlled substance
June 26
Jerry L. Potts – child endangerment
June 27
Denise Warren – possession of controlled substance
Rebecca S. Fountain – possession of controlled substance
